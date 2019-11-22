A Trolls-Themed Run Will Scamper Through Universal

Better gather your bright colors and flower-bedecked running wear now, for this sprightly scamper'll take to the theme park in spring 2020.

What to Know Sunday, April 26, 2020

Ages 5 and up

Registration now open

It used to be that, back in some bluer, less-dressy day, you didn't need to think about what costume you might require when the bloom of spring arrived.

But that sad day?

It's done, for major happenings like Running Universal are now inviting people to shimmy into a tutu, even in the spring, or don a crown, or make the best Minions costume ever, that's still pretty easy to jog in, and join the running fun.

For Universal Studios Hollywood has become a major destination for pop culture-themed 5K and 10K happenings, with the Minions and "Jurassic Park" both serving as recent inspiration.

Next up, in late April 2020? Find your best "Trolls" togs, because this one is all about the Dreamworks Animation favorites.

For sure, you'll see some Poppy-like flowers or Branch-style hair among your fellow competitors, but you'll also want to do some looking around.

After all, this run takes to the theme park, and there'll be plenty of picture-taking opportunities along the way, as well as characters to high five and photo-it-up alongside.

Will Po from "Kung Fu Panda" be there, and characters from "Shrek" and "Madagascar"? Count on seeing a number of Dreamworks Animation icons.

Registration is open for the April 26, 2020 event, and spots do fill up faster than a Troll breaks into a happy song.

Get your information now, score that early bird pricing, and start planning ahead for this merry, one-of-a-kind competition, one that's built on a love of animation, theme park cool, and the fun of costuming-up in the middle of spring.

Oh yes, and take note: There's a 1K for kids, if your tot is into Trolls (and we'll guess, like most tots, that is a certainty).

