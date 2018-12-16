ACA Health Care Enrollment Deadline Extended in CA

The deadline for California residents to enroll in health plans through the Affordable Care Act has been extended to Friday, Dec. 21 amid potential confusion stemming from a recent court case in Texas that ruled the law unconstitutional.

California is one of seven health insurance marketplaces - six states and Washington D.C. - to extend open enrollment for plans that take effect on Jan. 1, which was scheduled to end on Saturday. Customers who enroll between Dec. 21 and Jan. 15 will have their coverage start Feb. 1.

A recent decision from a federal court in Texas ruled the Affordable Care Act unconstitutional. That ruling is expected to undergo an appeals process in higher courts and may ultimately end up before the Supreme Court.

In a statement, Covered California said the decision has no impact on the current enrollment period.

"While we have been considering a deadline extension for some time, the potential confusion surrounding this ruling means giving our consumers more days to enroll is the right thing to do," said Covered California Executive Director Peter Lee.

Eligible customers can sign up for plans on the Covered California website.