Yasmani Grandal #9 of the Los Angeles Dodgers, Nick Ahmed #13 and third base coach Tony Perezchica #8 outfield the Arizona Diamondbacks get in the way of a shouting match between Steven Souza Jr. #28 and the Dodgers dugout, after a slide at third base during the fifth inning at Dodger Stadium on May 8, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Home Run Barrage.

Daniel Descalso hit a game-winning home run in the top of the 12th inning and the Arizona Diamondbacks defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers, 8-5, on Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium.

Six different players hit home runs on the night, but it was the bookend homers by A.J. Pollock and Descalso that proved to be the biggest.

Pollock and Descalso have combined to hit 10 home runs agains the Dodgers this season.

The Dodgers trailed 5-4 in the bottom of the ninth before Enrique Hernandez tied the game with a pinch-hit home run off Brad Boxberger that sent the game into extra-innings.

The game-tying home run marked Boxberger's first blown save of the season and the first blown lead by the Diamondbacks in the 8th inning or later.

The Snakes first three home runs came off Dodgers starter Rich Hill, who was activated off the disabled list before the game. Hill's curveball was sharp, but his fastball lacked life as all three long balls were hit off via the four-seamer.

Pollock pierced the Dodgers like a thorn in their side, with his two-run shot in the top of the first inning.

In 11 games against the Dodgers this season, Pollock is batting .366 with four doubles, seven home runs, and 11 RBI.

Matt Kemp and Yasmani Grandal helped the Dodgers climb back into the ballgame as Kemp knocked in the first run of the game with and RBI single in the first, and Grandal crushed a cutter from Zack Godley for a solo shot in the third inning.

After allowing home runs to Owings and Murphy, Hill left the game after the fourth inning, responsible for five runs on seven hits with two walks and five strikeouts. Hill's ERA is now 7.11 on the season.

The Dodgers got within a run in the bottom of the fifth after Cody Bellinger followed an RBI single by Grandal with a two-run double down the right field line.

After Hernandez's game-tying home run in the bottom of the ninth, the Dodgers loaded the bases with one out in the 10th and had runners on 2nd and 3rd in the 11th as L.A. stranded five runners in extra innings.

Yimi Garcia entered the game to pitch the top of the 12th, and surrendered a single to Alex Avila and a walk to Paul Goldschmidt before Descalso's game-winning home run.

Descalso has four total home runs on the season, three of them have come against the Dodgers.

Daniel Descalso didn't start this game -- 4.5 hours ago -- so it took until his second at-bat to get in on the home run derby. All 8 @Dbacks runs have come via the long ball. pic.twitter.com/6iud0U0fer — FOX Sports Arizona (@FOXSPORTSAZ) May 9, 2018

Despite blowing the save in the ninth inning, the Diamondbacks inproved to 18-1 on the season when scoring four runs or more.

Tensions Got Heated

When you play the same team 12 times in the first 36 teams, emotions will boil over. That was evident in the top of the fifth inning when Steven Souza Jr. took out third baseman Max Muncy while trying to steal third. Afterwards, Souza Jr. was jawing the the Dodgers dugout as players poured out onto the field.

Up Next:

The second game of the quick two-game series takes place on Wednesday as LHP Patrick Corbin heads to the mound opposite LHP Alex Wood for the Dodgers. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10PM PST.



Please refresh this page for more updates, stats, and player reactions…

If you can't view the embedded videos, click "VIEW THE FULL MOBILE SITE" at the bottom of this page.