One pit bull endured a rough ending for 2017 as he was abandoned and tied to a pole with a short rope off the side of a road in Mount Baldy on New Year’s Eve. Despite the tragic way to end the year, the pooch began 2018 with hope since he was found and taken to the Inland Valley Humane Society and SPCA.

Once the dog was taken to the shelter, he was treated for injuries that are consistent with neglect. It is unknown how long he was tied up.

Operations manager of the Inland Valley Humane Society, James Edward, describes 'Chance' as a loving dog with a great temperament. He is believed to be 4 years old and will be available for adoption on Jan. 9.



The pooch was renamed because of the second chance he was given at life after his heartbreaking situation. Despite his abandonment and recovery from his treatment, Chance is described to be in good spirits.

Anyone with information on the dog’s abandonment is encouraged to contact the Inland Valley Humane Society’s investigative department at 909-623-9777. Those who are interested in making Chance a part of their family should contact the shelter after his adoption date.