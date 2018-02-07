A Happy Tail: Abandoned Dog With Wheelchair Finds a Home

It's a happy tail ending for wheelchair pup, Tiger. The Corgi-Chihuahua mix was adopted by a Julie Potteiger, a registered nurse in Atlanta.

Last November, Tiger's family left him in a Southern California veterinarian's office after discovering he may never walk again. Following his surgery, the abandoned pup was custom fit for a wheelchair.

The Fuzzy Pet Foundation, a nonprofit animal rescue, made it their mission to find a home for the 7-year-old pup. Knowing that it would be difficult to find a suitable home for the special-needs dog, the Fuzzy Pet Foundation enlisted the help of news media to circulate Tiger's story far and wide. Their efforts did not go to waste.

Potteiger stumbled across a news link on Facebook and fell in love with the paralyzed and incontinent dog. A former veterinary technician, Potteiger knew she had "the heart and the skills" to give Tiger the home he deserved. In an "out of this world" application to the animal rescue Potteiger wrote:

"I would love to see Tiger reach his full potential. And, if he never changes, he is perfect the way he is. He deserves a wonderful rest of his life filled with love and acceptance and dignity."

Soon enough, Tiger hopped on a plane to Georgia to unite with Potteiger and her crew of Chihuahuas, his new family.

According to The Fuzzy Pet Foundation, "Tiger is happy, comfortable, and adjusting well to his new home," where he enjoys exploring the yard. Tiger's delighted new owner is "thrilled to be taking him on this journey to reach his full potential."