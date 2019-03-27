Chloe, the Abused Dog Found in a Trash Bin, is Finally Up for Adoption

Chloe was found in a Long Beach trash bin, and was horribly abused. Vets have nursed her to health, and she is being released. As seen on the NBC4 News at 5 Dec. 18, 2018.

Chloe the Abused Dog Dresses Up for Her Release

What to Know Saturday, March 30, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Pet Express located at 4220 Long Beach Boulevard, Long Beach.

Link to adoption application can be found below.

Chloe, a severely-abused dog discovered tied up in a trash bag with a broken leg, will finally be up for adoption after months of rehabilitation.

The pup, who at this point is so well known that she has her own Facebook following and T-shirts bearing her likeness, was found near death Dec. 8 in a Long Beach trash bin.

She had a broken femur, skull and rib fractures, and bruising on most of her body, veterinarians said.

She was rescued by Diana Kliche, a board member for Fix Long Beach, after someone messaged her about a small pup who had been thrown in a dumpster.

Dog Found In Dumpster in Long Beach

A dog was found stuffed inside a trash bag in a dumpster and rescuers are calling this the worst case of animal abuse they've ever seen. Hetty Chang reports for NBC4 News at 11 p.m. on Dec. 10, 2018. (Published Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018)

The search for her abuser is still on, with a $20,000 reward offered to find the person responsible.

Staff at Long Beach Animal Emergency Hospital took Chloe under its wing, performing surgery on the broken leg, which one veterinarian had said was broken for at least two weeks before Chloe was rescued.

Many animal lovers who heard Chloe's story have waited with bated breath for the day she'd finally be healed, and available for adoption.

The day is finally coming. At a Saturday, March 30 event, Chloe will be searching for her fur-ever home.

Visit the Pet Express located at 4220 Long Beach Boulevard, Long Beach, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Those looking to adopt Chloe can find the online application here.

Chloe will be at the Saturday event, ready to give kisses as thanks for all the donations received from the public toward her care. Other dogs and cats looking for homes will also be there.

If anyone has any information that may lead to the abuser's arrest, contact Long Beach Animal Care Service's Special Investigation Unit at 562-570-3086.

Anyone interested in donating to Chloe or dogs like her can visit www.FixLongBeachPets.com.

You can follow Chloe on the "Saving Chloe" Facebook page.