Access Changes, Lost Parking Coming to LAX Due to Construction - NBC Southern California
OLY-LA

Access Changes, Lost Parking Coming to LAX Due to Construction

The changes will begin Monday and continue through the summer

By City News Service

Published 5 hours ago

    Winter Olympics PyeongChang 2018 Medal Count
    Country
    		Total
    1
    Netherlands    		1214
    2
    Norway    		0314
    3
    Germany    		2002
    See full medal count >
    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    The Secret 6 Ingredients to a Perfect Ski Vacation
    KNBC-TV
    A look at the LAX pylons December 2017.

    A project to build new ramps inside Parking Structure 4 at Los Angeles International Airport will result in access changes on the fourth and fifth levels and the temporary loss of about 88 spaces, officials said Friday.

    The changes will begin Monday and continue through the summer, according to Charles Pannunzio of Los Angeles World Airports, the city agency that oversees Los Angeles International Airport.

    Despite the lost parking capacity, several hundred spaces will remain accessible on the top two levels by following a detour through P-3 and using the bridge that connects the buildings, Pannunzio said.

    "Likewise, motorists who park on Levels 4-5 of P-4 will exit through P-3 while the work takes place.

    2018: Top SoCal Photos in the News

    [LA Updated 1-16-18] 2018: Top SoCal Photos in the News

    "When Levels 1-3 of P-4 are full, signs will be posted at the entrances, and motorists will be diverted to other structures," Pannunzio said. "From the Lower/Arrival Level, motorists can take West Way to return to P-3. On the Upper/Departure Level, motorists can park in P-5 or use the Airport Return ramps past P-7 if they wish to park in P-3 or the top levels of P-4."

    Get the latest from NBC4 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices