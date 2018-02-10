A project to build new ramps inside Parking Structure 4 at Los Angeles International Airport will result in access changes on the fourth and fifth levels and the temporary loss of about 88 spaces, officials said Friday.

The changes will begin Monday and continue through the summer, according to Charles Pannunzio of Los Angeles World Airports, the city agency that oversees Los Angeles International Airport.

Despite the lost parking capacity, several hundred spaces will remain accessible on the top two levels by following a detour through P-3 and using the bridge that connects the buildings, Pannunzio said.

"Likewise, motorists who park on Levels 4-5 of P-4 will exit through P-3 while the work takes place.

"When Levels 1-3 of P-4 are full, signs will be posted at the entrances, and motorists will be diverted to other structures," Pannunzio said. "From the Lower/Arrival Level, motorists can take West Way to return to P-3. On the Upper/Departure Level, motorists can park in P-5 or use the Airport Return ramps past P-7 if they wish to park in P-3 or the top levels of P-4."

