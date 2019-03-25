Accidental Drug Overdose Killed Man in Democratic Donor's Home, Coroner Says

Timothy Dead of West Hollywood was identified as the man that died at Democratic donor Ed Buck's home, according to NBC4.

Timothy Dean, a man who died in the West Hollywood apartment of Democratic donor Ed Buck on. Jan. 7, suffered an accidental methamphetamine overdose, the coroner's officer announced Monday.

In 2017, 26-year-old Gemmel Moore died of a drug overdose in the same apartment, but no charges have been filed against Buck related to either death.

Moore's mother filed a lawsuit against Buck, District Attorney Jackie Lacey and Deputy District Attorney Craig Hum in February claiming the trio "don't care."

Dean's death remains under investigation, with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Homicide Bureau saying investigators are continuing to interview people who have come forward to offer information.

