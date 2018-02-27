Accio, Wizarding World Nighttime Lights at Universal!

The Nighttime Lights at Hogwarts Castle is back, for a limited time, at The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Studios Hollywood, starting on March 3, 2018.

Planning on summoning something to you, using a spell?

Let's be totally frank: You're not going to just "accio" any random thing. Nope.

Accio, of course, is the commonly heard, commonly used summoning charm from the Harry Potter universe, and accio-ing an item, like, say, a broomstick, has proven to be quite effective, time and again, for the young wizard and his friends.

So clearly there was some major accio-based action going on among those wizards who do love spending time at Universal Studios Hollywood, or, perhaps, another set of equally compelling spells.

For that's the hallowed home of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, a place that has, at special times in the past, seen enchanted lights play over the massive walls of Hogwarts Castle.

Those fanciful illuminations poofed, like a disappearing object, after the holidays, but accio-saying fans have gotten their happy wish: The Nighttime Lights at Hogwarts Castle will be back, for a limited time, beginning on Saturday, March 3, 2018.

Like a good spell possesses a number of specific components and parts, so does this pop-up engagement.

How much does it cost to see it? Your admission to Universal Studios Hollywood gets you in to The Wizarding World of Harry Potter.

When to see it? It's happening every Saturday and Sunday over the first three weekends of March.

And then? The nightly lights'll shimmer, with all the power of a lumos spell, every night from March 24 through 31.

Sumptuous soundtrack-esque sounds from the London Symphony Orchestra provide the magical music to the show, and, yes, John Williams created the arrangement.

And on the castle walls, before your very eyes? The "... colorful state-of-the-art light display and special effects projection" offers up imagery and movement that aren't quite like anything else around, entertainment-wise. And the whole scale is wholly grand.

Huge, even. Hogwarts-huge, which isn't an actual term, as far as we know, but probably should be.

Whether or not you cast a summoning spell on The Nighttime Lights at Hogwarts Castle to bring them back, do know that they're nearly back, for a short time, a festive and fantasy-rich way to welcome spring.

Spellcasters of Southern California, your fine and successful work has been admirably noted.

Copyright NBC Owned Television Stations