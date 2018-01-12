Acclaimed 'Aladdin' Arrives (and a Digital Lottery, Too)

Disney Theatrical Productions under the direction of Thomas Schumacher presents Aladdin, the US tour, music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Howard Ashman and Tim Rice, book and additional lyrics by Chad Beguelin. Pictured: Isabelle McCalla as Jasmine and Adam Jacobs as Aladdin.

What to Know Through March 31, 2018

Pantages Theatre in Hollywood

Digital lottery tickets are $25 each; tickets start at $39

Digital lotteries, those amazing opportunities to try for a less-expensive seat to a super-buzzed-about play or musical, do occasionally pop up, here and there, at various theaters in various cities.

And if you were wishing such a lottery would become available during the run of "Aladdin" at the Pantages Theatre, there's no need to rub the nearest oil lamp: That's exactly what's happening for the just-arrived production.

A production that flowered from Disney's 1992 animated film, which in turn drew its inspiration from the centuries-old folktale. "Aladdin" opened on Broadway in 2014 after some early roll-outs in Seattle and points elsewhere, then it garnered several Tony nominations and many sparkly shout-outs by critics and audiences alike.

Then it eventually looked to the national tour route, a development that fans outside of New York City had been casting their wishes for all along.

Which brings us to Hollywood, and the much-anticipated multi-week run of the hit musical, which follows the wish-laden, carpet-whimsical, true-heart'd adventures of Aladdin, Jasmine, Genie, the Sultan, and the people of Agrabah (and, yes, the dastardly Jafar and Iago, too).

The music is by Alan Menken, the lyrics by Howard Ashman, Tim Rice, and Chad Beguelin. Do you know most of the words to "Friend Like Me"? All of the words? Every last pause and inflection?

Yes. You absolutely do.

No lamp-based wishes will be required, though, when it comes to summoning a digital lottery for the popular show, as mentioned, for there is one, and the excitement level is as high as a carpet in the sky.

But here's what you will need to do to possibly maybe win one of those coveted $25 seats, which will be awarded daily: You'll need to visit the official "Aladdin" lottery site starting two days before the date you'd like to attend.

The window to enter is generous, as it opens at 11 a.m. on that two-days-before date and closes at 9 a.m. on the day of the performance.

Might your seat be in the orchestra section, if you win? Perhaps. Fingers crossed? Maybe some lamp-rubbing will help. "Seat locations are assigned based on availability and at the discretion of the Box Office," states the official site.

There are some important details you'll want to know about the lottery, and definitely if you get the chance to purchase a $25 ticket, so study all here.

And prepare to thrill to "A Whole New World," and the beautifully designed Cave of Wonders, and the powerful dance numbers and voices raised in song, and the hilarious, fourth-wall-breaking antics of Genie.

"Aladdin" soars at the Pantages Theatre through Saturday, March 31.

