The boyfriend of a woman seemingly instigated a shooting in which a toddler was killed. Now the boy's biological father is asking that man to turn himself in. Gordon Tokumatsu reports for the NBC4 News at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018. (Published Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018)

Father Asks Man to Turn Himself In After Toddler's Death

The biological father of a 3-year-old boy who was fatally shot in Compton last weekend is asking the mother's boyfriend to turn himself in.

Surveillance video from the night of Jan. 20 shows the confrontation that led to the shooting death of Franklin Ponros.

One suspect, Dwayne Christopher Ward, 29, surrendered to police on Monday afternoon, but the video appears to show another man firing first. That man is allegedly the victim's mother's boyfriend, and Richard Ponros -- the victim's father -- wants him to talk.

"Man up and turn yourself in, OK? You know better," he said at a news conference on Wednesday.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s officials told NBC4 the boyfriend is not currently "wanted," but he was questioned regarding the fatal shooting. No charges have been filed. They say that could change pending the district attorney’s decision.

Ward told community activist Najee Ali that he fired in self-defense. He was booked for a parole violation but faces possible charges of murder and felony possession of a firearm.

The victim's aunt, Yean Voeun, believes the boyfriend needs to talk so there can be justice for her nephew.

"There was another person that was involved that shot first ... We need answers."