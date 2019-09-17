An actor who lost his legs after an accused DUI driver crashed into him said he has no ill will toward the driver, and said he will never give up. Gene Kang reports for the NBC4 News at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019. (Published 3 hours ago)

An actor and yoga instructor who lost his legs after being hit by a drunk driver last month is recovering and remaining optimistic.

Obi Ndefo had left his yoga studio where he taught special needs children to go grocery shopping. As he was standing near his car outside the grocery store, a drunk driver hit him.

Ndefo passed out after he was hit and a bystander stayed with him until paramedics arrived at the scene.

"I just started repeating, 'I'm alive, I'm alive, I'm alive, I'm alive,' just to keep myself calm," Ndefo said.

He underwent surgeries, recovered with little pain medication and went through rehabilitation classes.

For the past five years, Ndefo has been a writer for the "Juice Bar" television series. The series focuses on spirituality, multiculturalism and the health movement. Also, it features a character who faces similar obstacles as Ndefo.

"I was in the process of interviewing amputees, and it's really surreal," he said.

Ndefo said he holds no anger toward the driver who hit him.

"I wish they get whatever treatment, like anyone who's in this situation, so they don't do this to somebody else," Ndefo said.

Ndefo said he will never give up.

"I can do this, and I want to keep being a contributor to the world," he said.

Ndefo's friends and family have organized a GoFundMe to raise money for prosthetic legs. As a note, GoFundMe takes a percentage of funds raised in the form of platform and other fees.