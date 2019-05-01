Actor Rick Schroder Arrested for a Second Time on Suspicion of Domestic Violence

Ricky Schroder speaks onstage during AT&T AUDIENCE Network Presents at 2017 Winter TCA at Langham Hotel on January 5, 2017 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for DIRECTV)

Actor Rick Schroder has been arrested for a second time on suspicion of domestic violence, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

In the most recent case, the 49-year-old "NYPD Blue" and "Silver Spoons" actor was arrested early Wednesday morning at his home. Deputies received a call from the residence in the Topanga area, a community in the Santa Monica Mountains of western Los Angeles County.

In a statement from the sheriff's department, deputies found evidence of a "physical altercation" involving Schroder and a woman at the residence. He was arrested and held on $50,000 bail.

A similar report that also resulted in Schroder's arrest was reported at the same residence in May 1. He was released on bond in that case.

It was not immediately clear whether he has an attorney.