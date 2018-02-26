Heather Locklear appears in this booking photo provided by the Ventura County Sheriff's Department.

Actress Heather Locklear was arrested Sunday night at her Thousand Oaks home on suspicion of domestic violence and for allegedly fighting with deputies who responded to the report, according to authorities.

Locklear was booked on suspicion of domestic violence, a felony, involving a boyfriend, according to the sheriff's department. She also was booked on three counts of battery on emergency personnel, which are misdemeanors, after becoming "combative" with Ventura County Sheriff's Department deputies, the agency said.

"She was kicking at and pushing our deputies," said Ventura County Sheriff's Department Capt. Garo Kuredjian.



Locklear told deputies that she was injured before they arrived at the home in the 4900 block of Summit View Drive, according to the sheriff's department. She was checked out at a hospital before being booked into jail.

Heather Locklear Arrested at SoCal Home

The 56-year-old actress was booked into Ventura County jail following her arrest but was no longer there Monday morning, jail records showed.

"There was evidence that the boyfriend sustained traumatic injury, which basically means visible injuries that deputies were able to observe," said Kuredjian.

The man was declined medical treatment, Kuredjian said.

There was no evidence to suggest Locklear was injured, according to the sheriff's department. NBC4 reached out to Locklear's attorney for comment, but has not received a response.

She is due in court March 13.

Locklear appeared in several 1980s movies and starred in TV shows "Dynasty," "Melrose Place" and "Spin City." Locklear has been married twice -- to Bon Jovi guitarist Richie Sambora from 1986 to 1993 and to Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee from 1994 to 2007. An engagement to fellow Melrose Place actor Jack Wagner was called off in 2011.