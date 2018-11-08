In this file photo, Tamera Mowry (L) and Adam Housley attend Entertainment Weekly's Screen Actors Guild Award Nominees Celebration sponsored by Maybelline New York at Chateau Marmont on January 20, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

Among those desperately searching for information on the whereabouts of loved ones in the aftermath of the mass shooting at Borderline Bar and Grill is actress Tamera Mowry-Housley, whose niece Alaina Housley was unaccounted for as of Thursday morning.

“The Real” co-host responded overnight to a tweet from a college student who was looking for her suitemate. The student, Ashley, posted photos of Alaina and described what the 18-year-old Pepperdine University freshman was wearing when she was last seen at the country music event at the Thousand Oaks bar.

“Ashley this is her aunt Tamera Mowry-Housley. Can you please DM me your information?” she replied to the post.

The suitemate responded that she had been in touch with Mowry-Housley’s husband, former Fox News correspondent Adam Housley, and that Alaina is the only friend missing from their group of girls who went line dancing.

The “Sister, Sister” star posted an update just before 9 a.m. ET that Alaina had not yet been located. “It’s been 7 hrs,” she added.

The Los Angeles Times reports Adam Housley arrived at Los Robles Medical Center, the nearest hospital from the bar, around 3:30 a.m. PT searching for information on his niece but was not allowed through. He told the Times her Apple Watch and iPhone still showed her location inside the building.

“My gut is saying she’s inside the bar, dead,” he said. “I’m hoping I’m wrong.”

Twelve people, including a Ventura Country sheriff's deputy, were shot and killed late Wednesday by the gunman who opened fire at the Borderline Bar and Grill, which was holding a weekly country music dance night for college students. The attacker, identified as a decorated 28-year-old Marine Corps veteran from the area, was found dead in an office at the bar after shooting himself, investigators said.

The Borderline is a popular hangout for students from local colleges, including Pepperdine University, Moorpark and Cal State Channel Islands. Pepperdine confirmed in a tweet that “multiple” students were at the bar Wednesday night and the university is “working to identify and provide support to those students.”

Ventura County set up a family reunification center down the highway from the Borderline, which the sheriff's department says is staffed with chaplains and Red Cross workers.

Outside the center, Thousand Oaks City Councilman Rob McCoy and senior minister at GodSpeak Calvary Chapel, told reporters that families still waiting for information on those who are unaccounted are "just hoping against all odds."

"The longer they wait it appears to be inevitable to many of them and you just hug them," he said.

Adam Housley wrote on Twitter that he is "staying positive and praying and hoping and wishing there was more I could do."

Mowry-Housley’s identical twin sister, Tia Mowry, also took to social media to express shock over the news and pleaded for information about Alaina’s whereabouts.

"Alaina Housely we are praying. We love u! If you know anything or any information please let us know. We love you! #borderline," Mowry wrote on her Instagram page.

An emergency hotline is available at 805-465-6650 for family and friends looking for information.