Acupuncture Owner Charged with Sexual Battery by Medical Professional - NBC Southern California
Acupuncture Owner Charged with Sexual Battery by Medical Professional

By Tony Shin and Shahan Ahmed

Published 1 minute ago

    San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department
    Thomas Flach, a 39-year-old resident of Running Springs, was charged with Sexual Battery by Medical Professional (San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department)

    The owner of a Arrowhead Acupuncture, Thomas Flach, was arrested and charged with Sexual Battery by a Medical Professional according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

    A 51-year-old woman, whose identity was not released, reported unwanted sexual contact during a medical procedure at the Lake Arrowhead business. According to the department, Flach offered to provide "sexual relief" to the victim during an acupuncture treatment.

    After the woman reported the assault on Monday, detectives investigated and "corroborated" the victim's account on Tuesday before arresting Flach. The man has since posted $50,000 bail, but detectives believe there may be additional victims who were sexually assaulted by Flach.

