Investigators at the scene where human remains were discovered Monday March 26, 2018 in Nevada County, California.

Investigators with the Los Angeles Police Department plan to provide details Tuesday afternoon about the discovery of remains at a crime scene in Northern California.

The discovery of remains at a site in Nevada County comes amid a LAPD investigation into the disappearance of Adea Shabani, last seen Feb. 23 near the 1700 block of Wilcox Avenue, between Hollywood Boulevard and Franklin Avenue. The 25-year-old had been in Los Angeles for about two years, pursuing an acting career.

Authorities in Los Angeles have not confirmed a connection between the missing woman and the Northern California crime scene. An official with the Nevada County Sheriff's Department said detectives investigating the Shabani case were led to the location and discovered what is believed to be a shallow grave.

The department said the remains, located near a creek bed at the end of a dirt road, are those of a woman. An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday morning.

The investigation into Shibani's disappearance took a turn last with a police pursuit that ended in a suicide. A North Hollywood man whom authorities believe was involved in her disappearance fatally shot himself during a law enforcement chase from Hesperia to the Corona area in a stolen Toyota Camry.

He was identified by the Riverside County Coroner's Office as Christopher Spotz, 33, who led authorities on a pursuit Thursday night, according to authorities.

Anyone with information regarding Shabani's whereabouts was urged to call the LAPD's Missing Persons Unit at (213) 996-1800. During non-business hours, calls should be directed to (877) LAPD-24-7. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers by calling (800) 222-TIPS.

Information can also be submitted by calling the private investigator, Beverly Hills-based Origin Investigations Inc., at (800) 358-3830.





