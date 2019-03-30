Hundreds of detained immigrants face health and safety concerns in the Adelanto Detention Center.

The administrative council of Adelanto decided to terminate the contract the Detention Center had under the GEO company.

This happens after a hunger strike and unsafe conditions in the detention center that have caused a series of protests.

"We know this place is a deplorable and unhealthy place where detainees have been the target of mistreatment and abuse, so this announcement is good," Elizabeth Adeln, activist said.

ICE said they will look for options to continue using the detention center and place hundreds of detained immigrants in another place if necessary.

"You have to keep the identification number of family members who start with an A in case they are sent to another place," said Rosa Elena Shagun, immigration attorney.

After the announcement protests are expected in the coming days to achieve the permanent closure of the detention center.