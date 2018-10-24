 Get Some Free Limited Edition Dodgers Swag in a Vending Machine During the World Series - NBC Southern California
logo_la_2x
SoCal Sports 4 You

SoCal Sports 4 You

Follow the latest in professional sports across Southern California.

Get Some Free Limited Edition Dodgers Swag in a Vending Machine During the World Series

By Nathaniel Nunez

7 PHOTOS

34 minutes ago

Free Dodgers swag? Oh, yes.

Adidas is celebrating the World Series by offering fans in both Los Angeles and Boston free limited edition memorabilia in digital vending machines.

The colorful vending machines will be open to the public every game day throughout the series.

Prizes will be available beginning at 10 a.m. and last through the final out of the game on game days.

The "Create a Splash" vending machine will be located at 33 Taps - 3725 Sunset Blvd. in LA. There's also one in Boston at Tony C’s Sports Bar & Grill.

Some of the swag you could score: Los Angeles-themed foam-fingers, rally towels, fanny packs and more. Limited edition prizes you might be lucky enough to get: Justin Turner, Kike Hernandez, or Chase Utley graphic tees, hoodies, jackets, hats, posters and autographed baseballs. Read more about it here.
More Photo Galleries
Dodger Stadium Is All Spiffed Up for the World Series
A Look Inside Robert Redford's $7.5 Million Napa Valley Home
Connect With Us
AdChoices