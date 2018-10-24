Free Dodgers swag? Oh, yes.
Adidas is celebrating the World Series by offering fans in both Los Angeles and Boston free limited edition memorabilia in digital vending machines.
The colorful vending machines will be open to the public every game day throughout the series.
Prizes will be available beginning at 10 a.m. and last through the final out of the game on game days.
The "Create a Splash" vending machine will be located at 33 Taps - 3725 Sunset Blvd. in LA. There's also one in Boston at Tony C’s Sports Bar & Grill.
Some of the swag you could score: Los Angeles-themed foam-fingers, rally towels, fanny packs and more. Limited edition prizes you might be lucky enough to get: Justin Turner, Kike Hernandez, or Chase Utley graphic tees, hoodies, jackets, hats, posters and autographed baseballs.
