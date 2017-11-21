Instead of buying a pet from a shop at the mall, find a loving cat or dog and adopt them this holiday season. Best Friends Animal Society will offer pet adoptions for $10 to the first 100 adopters on Black Friday, Nov. 24, 2017.

Adopt, don't shop -- literally -- this Black Friday.

The Best Friends Animal Society has a Black Friday deal for the first 100 adopters. You can take a loving kitty or doggy home for only $10.

The Holiday 100 adoption promotion is running Black Friday, Nov. 24 starting at 6 a.m. through Nov. 26 at two SoCal locations.

Locations:

15321 Brand Boulevard, Mission Hills, CA 91345. Phone: 818.643.3989

1845 Pontius Ave., West LA, CA 90025. Phone: 424.208.8840

Hours:

Friday: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

View adoptable doggies here.

View adoptable kitties here.

A few things to note:

When you find the pet of your holiday dreams, check the website to make sure your furry friend is at the Mission Hills center or the West LA center.

The adoption special applies to all pets at the Mission Hills location and the adoption special applies to select pets at the West LA location.