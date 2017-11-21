Adopt Don't Shop: Get a Black Friday Deal and Give a Cute Pet a Home - NBC Southern California
Clear the Shelters

Clear the Shelters

Finding Forever Homes Across the Country on Aug. 19, 2017

Adopt Don't Shop: Get a Black Friday Deal and Give a Cute Pet a Home

By Heather Navarro

    Adopt Don't Shop: Get a Black Friday Deal and Give a Cute Pet a Home
    Best Friends Animal Society
    Instead of buying a pet from a shop at the mall, find a loving cat or dog and adopt them this holiday season. Best Friends Animal Society will offer pet adoptions for $10 to the first 100 adopters on Black Friday, Nov. 24, 2017.

    Adopt, don't shop -- literally -- this Black Friday.

    The Best Friends Animal Society has a Black Friday deal for the first 100 adopters. You can take a loving kitty or doggy home for only $10.

    The Holiday 100 adoption promotion is running Black Friday, Nov. 24 starting at 6 a.m. through Nov. 26 at two SoCal locations.

    Locations:

    • 15321 Brand Boulevard, Mission Hills, CA 91345. Phone: 818.643.3989
    • 1845 Pontius Ave., West LA, CA 90025. Phone: 424.208.8840

    Hours:

    • Friday: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
    • Saturday and Sunday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

    View adoptable doggies here.

    View adoptable kitties here.

    A few things to note:

    When you find the pet of your holiday dreams, check the website to make sure your furry friend is at the Mission Hills center or the West LA center.

    The adoption special applies to all pets at the Mission Hills location and the adoption special applies to select pets at the West LA location.

    Look at that face. Get a holiday deal when you are one of the first 100 to adopt a dog or cat at two select shelters in LA for $10.
    Photo credit: Best Friends Animal Society

    Published 56 minutes ago | Updated 54 minutes ago

