Here in SoCal, we know all about racing. From horses to cars to bicycles, we've got it all. But the latest race to hit the region might just be the cutest.



On Sunday, the thoroughbreds at Santa Anita Park made way for some stubbier cousins as adorable corgis hit the track for the inaugural SoCal Corgi Nationals.



The dogs were quick out of the gates, but can you really call what they do running? More like adorable waddling.



But don't let their short legs and barrel-on-its-side profile fool you; these furry racers can hold their own when it comes to speed. "You wouldn't think on the stubby legs that they're very fast, but they're very fast runners," said Karen, whose 3-year-old corgi, Cali, was ready to take on all comers.



And sure, there had to be some winners and some losers, as in any race, but in the end it was fun that really won the day.



"Corgi people are just fun people and corgi dogs are just fun dogs," Karen said.



Take a look at how Cali and the other corgis did at the SoCal Corgi Nationals below: