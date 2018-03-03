Montecito residents are back to normal after a storm prompted mandatory evacuation orders. Patrick Healy reports for the NBC4 News at 5 on Friday, March 2, 2018. (Published Friday, March 2, 2018)

When the latest evacuation order was lifted Friday for fire and rain battered Montecito, many headed home. Others put that off to deal with a more pressing commitment--launching the Recovery Free store.

"The vision is neighbors for neighbor," said Berna Kieler, a Montecito resident who came up with the idea of a creating a pop-up boutique of donated clothing as a way to help replace the wardrobes of community members whose homes and possessions were damaged or destroyed by the devestating debris flows in January.

The space near the Vons market in a Montecito shopping center became available at the end of February. Kieler and colleagues rushed to ready it for opening Saturday--a goal made all the more challenging by the evacuation ordered Thursday, but fortunately lifted Friday morning.

Despite Montecito's image, not every resident is wealthy. But many of the donors are, and at first glance. The Recovery Free Store looks less like a thrift shop than an upscale boutique, complete with designer labels, but not price tags--everything is free for residents who suffered loss.

Kieler said the concept goes beyond replacing clothes, and the hope now is to create a space for fellowship and restorying community spirit tested in recent months by the natural disasters that began with the Thomas Fire that left the mountainsides above the south Santa Barbara County coast more vulnerable to give way in heavy rain.

There will be soup provided by the Organic Soup Kitchen, and a yoga instructor to lead stretching sessions.

For Kieler, it is a way not only to deal with the uncertainties and traumas that have rocked Montecito, but to embrace what Sheriff Bill Brown calls the "new normal."

The Recovery Free store is scheduled for a "soft" opening Saturday, and planned to remain in operation through March, though Kieler said that could be extended.