After Crushing Tragedy, OC Family Donates 14-Year-Old's Organs to Help Others

Ieva Wilkinson says her 14-year-old daughter, Jasmen, had a heart of gold.

"She loved people; she was friendly and giving," Wilkinson said about Jasmen.

Even after the teenager's tragic death in a car crash, she is giving in a way that has turn this family’s tragedy into hope.

"I made the decision," Wilkinson said about choosing to give Jasmen's organs. "Because she can save people's lives."

Jasmen’s heart, her tissue and every organ that could be harvested is going to help as many as 75 donor recipients, her family said.

Her mother says the decision was not hers alone.

"That's what she would do," Jasmen's mother said. "She would give you everything."

The Laguna Beach High School teen was killed in a horrific car crash on Laguna Canyon Road on the way to school earlier this month.

"It was horrible," Wilkenson said. "I still don't believe she is gone."

Police say the 74-year-old driver, a family friend, suffered a medical emergency and suddenly passed out. Jasmen was in the back seat without a seat belt. Her little sister, Lana was in the front and says strangers rushed over to help.

"I could have died - actually," Lana said, thanking the strangers for rushing to cut off her seatbelt and free her.

The driver also survived.

Lana's older sister may no longer be here, but Lana says she feels her everywhere.

"She loved sunsets," Lana said. "I drew this one sunset. I'm not good at drawing, but I still love drawing. And it somehow turned out really good."

Lana added, "She helped me with it or something."

But the family's loss is turning into a gift to so many others.

"I miss her, of course I miss her," the mother said.

But she added, "I can't wait to hear her heart beating...it will be part of her."