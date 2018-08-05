5 Dead as Airplane Crashes in CVS Parking Lot in Santa Ana - NBC Southern California
logo_la_2x

5 Dead as Airplane Crashes in CVS Parking Lot in Santa Ana

By Rudy Chinchilla

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 7 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Backyard Bucket List
    @onnoodlestreet

    Five people died after an airplane crashed at a CVS parking lot in Orange County Sunday, the Orange County Fire Authority said.

    The plane went down around 12:30 p.m. in the 3900 block of Bristol Street in Santa Ana, the OCFA said, adding that the Costa Mesa Fire Department was also responding to the scene. All five victims were passengers on the airplane.

    The 1973 Cessna 414 fixed wing aircraft is registered to Category III Aviation Corp in San Francisco, according to Federal Aviation Administration records.

    This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

    2018 Top SoCal Photos in the News

    [LA Updated 7/26] 2018 Top SoCal Photos in the News
    Toni Guinyard

    Get the latest from NBC4 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices