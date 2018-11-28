Family, Friends Honor Borderline Bar Shooting Victim Alaina Housley - NBC Southern California
Alaina Housley Memorial
Family, Friends Honor Borderline Bar Shooting Victim Alaina Housley

By Jonathan Lloyd

Published 58 minutes ago | Updated 5 minutes ago

    Photo via Facebook
    Alaina Housley is pictured in this photo posted on Facebook.

    Mourners gathered Wednesday morning for a memorial to honor an 18-year-old Pepperdine University student killed in the Borderline Bar mass shooting.

    Alaina Housley, the niece of actress Tamera Mowry-Housley, was killed in the shooting Nov. 7 in Thousand Oaks. Housley's uncle, former Fox News correspondent Adam Housley and the actress were pleading with the public to help find the 18-year-old before they learned of her death.

    She was one of 12 victims shot and killed when a gunman opened fire inside the bar during a college night event.

    Mowry-Housley delivered an emotional tribute to her niece when she returned Monday to "The Real."

    "When Alaina would walk in a room, she would change the atmosphere," Mowry-Housley said, describing the late teen as "very sweet, loving and kind.

    "She was my niece from marriage, but she was my friend and my sister from my heart."

