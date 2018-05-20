Alcohol Might Explain Why a UCSB Student Fell From a Roof

A UC Santa Barbara student was injured after falling 15 feet from the roof of a home Sunday morning.

Deputies, fire personnel and medics arrived to the 900 block of Camino Del Sur in Isla Vista around 1:30 a.m. to find the 20-year-old male student unconscious, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office said.

Witnesses told police that he was standing on the roof of a home when he accidentally stepped off the edge. The student was apparently trying to take a photo with a group of friends and didn't realize he was so close to the edge.

Those friends were rendering aid when first responders arrived, the SBCSO said. The student, while unconscious, was breathing on his own.

The student is being treated for his injuries at the Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. Police believe the fall was accidental, but that alcohol "may have been a contributing factor."