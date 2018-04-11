Yasmani Grandal #9 of the Los Angeles Dodgers look on as Marcus Semien #10 of the Oakland Athletics crosses the plate for a run on a single by Jed Lowrie #8 of the Oakland Athletics in the sixth inning of the game at Dodger Stadium on April 11, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

An elephant never forgets…but the Dodgers might want to forget this one.

Khris Davis and Matt Champan each hit a pair of two-run homers and the Oakland Athletics destroyed the Los Angeles Dodgers, 16-6, on Wednesday night at Dodger Stadium.

Davis greeted Alex Wood with a two-run home run on the first pitch he saw to give the Athletics an early 2-0 lead.

Davis finished the game 3-for-5 and was a triple shy of the cycle.

The Dodgers cut the lead in half in the bottom half of the first inning thanks to a miscue by former teammate Trayce Thompson.

Thompson, the son of Lakers' legend Mychal Thompson and brother of Golden State Warriors All-Star Klay Thompson, was designated for assignment by the Dodgers before the season and was claimed off waivers by Oakland last week.

Thompson started in centerfield for the A's on Wednesday night and dropped a routine fly ball off the bat of former roommate Joc Pederson that he lost in the lights for a double.

Three pitches later, Corey Seager grounded into an RBI fielder's choice that put the Dodgers on the board.

Thompson redeemed his earlier mistake by taking a home run away from Yasiel Puig in the bottom of the 6th inning. Puig started strutting towards first base as he made his signature bat flip, but Thompson had other ideas with the insane catch. Even Puig had to tip his cap to him after the play.

Oakland broke the game open in the fourth inning when they scored five runs thanks to an error by veteran second baseman Chase Utley.

With a runner at first and one out, Utley struggled with a groundball to second and hastily tried to backhand the ball to second base. The ball sailed past shortstop Corey Seager allowing the inning to continue, rather than record a double play or even a second out at first base.

Wood struck out the next batter, but then the A's recorded three straight hits and before you could blink, it was 7-1, Oakland.

Wood allowed seven runs on seven hits with no walks and five strikeouts in just 3 and 2/3 innings. Wood (0-1) saw his ERA increase from 1.93 to 5.09 by the end of the night.

"I wasn't very good from start to finish," said Wood after the start. "It was just one of those days where everything was really bad. I didn't make very good pitches."

Yasmani Grandal continued his hot start to the season with a solo shot in the bottom of the fifth inning that traveled 386-feet. Grandal went 3-for-4 with a single, double, and two RBI as he also fell a triple shy of the cycle.

Chapman added a two-run homer off Wilmer Font in the top of 8th inning and Jed Lowrie blasted a three-run home run in the top of the 9th.

Enrique Hernandez hit his first home run of the season with a solo blast in the bottom of the 9th.

The Dodgers streak of 10 consecutive home wins against Interleague opponents was snapped with the loss.

That '70s Show

The Dodgers facing off with the Oakland Athletics in Los Angeles might conjure up images of the 1980s, but it was the '70s that were on display with actors Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis in attendance on Wednesday night.

Up Next:

The Dodgers will have an off day on Thursday before hosting old friend Zack Greinke and the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday. RHP Kenta Maeda gets the start for L.A. with first pitch scheduled for 7:10PM PST.

