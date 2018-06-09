Pitcher Alex Wood #57 of the Los Angeles Dodgers throws a pitch against Atlanta Braves during the second inning at Dodger Stadium on June 9, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Sometimes you win, sometimes you lose.

The Los Angeles Dodgers have gotten used to winning lately.

After a horrific first seven weeks of the season, the Boys in Blue hold the best record in baseball (16-5) since May 17.

They've won six of their last seven games, but the Atlanta Braves didn't care about any of that.

Tyler Flowers knocked in three runs and the Braves defeated the Dodgers, 5-3, on Saturday night at Dodger Stadium.

Following a 7-3 victory over former teammate Brandon McCarthy in the opener, the Dodgers broke out to an early, 1-0, lead courtesy of another home run by Max Muncy.

Muncy homered on consecutive days for the first time in his career, and is currently second on the Dodgers with 11 home runs this season.

"He hit a homer on his first at-bat, and has been swinging the bat well," said Dodgers' manager Dave Roberts. "But for him to go out there and take three walks and get on base and keep the line moving was even more impressive and says a lot about his maturity."

Following his solo shot, Muncy walked three straight times and has now reached base safely in a career-high six consecutive games.

A battle of former teammates tied the game in the top of the second as Charlie Culberson hit an RBI single off Dodgers' starter Alex Wood.





Culberson has found a home in Atlanta since being traded in the offseason as part of a five-player deal that brought Matt Kemp back to the Dodgers.

"Alex Wood's a great pitcher, but we made him throw a lot of pitches and got him out of the game early," said Culberson. "It's obviously nice to get some playing time and contribute to some wins."

The former Dodger finished the game with a career-high three hits, and has hit safely in 11 of his last 13 games, batting .372 with nine runs, three doubles, two homers and 10 RBI over that span.

Wood has struggled against the team that drafted him in the second round of the 2012 MLB Draft. In five career starts, Wood has a 1-3 record with a 7.07 ERA against Atlanta.

It was more of the same on Saturday as Wood allowed four runs (two earned) on nine hits with no walks and six strikeouts in 4 and 2/3 innings.

"It's been a tough last three starts for me, probably the toughest in my career," said Wood after the game. "You're just grinding really hard. Hopefully, one of these next few it will start to turn, but it's been frustrating for sure."

His counterpart, Anibal Sanchez (2-0), was solid for the Braves, allowing two runs on just three hits with two walks and five strikeouts in 5 and 1/3 innings.

"Winning is really good," said Sanchez after his outing. "Today we put everything together. We got big hits in the right moment. My confidence is better right now."

After an error by Logan Forysthe at second base allowed Dansby Swanson to reach base, Atlanta broke the game open with a two-run double by Flowers.





Flowers added another RBI in the top of the fifth and finished the game 2-for-4 with a double and a season-high three RBI. In his last 11 games, Flowers is batting .297 with six runs, two doubles, two homers and seven RBI.

"I was just trying to do what the situation calls for," said Flowers of his big night. "I was just trying to hit a soft single to right every time I was up. Somehow I hit the ball down the left field line trying to hit to right."

Forysthe made up for his error with an RBI groundout in the bottom of the fifth that cut the deficit to 4-2. Puig led off the inning with a double and scored on the play.

One night after being removed from the game for what was called an "in-house thing," the Wild Horse went 3-for-4 for his ninth multi-hit game of the season.

Freddie Freeman finished the game going 3-for-5 with a run scored and a stolen base, and collected his team-leading seventh three-plus hit game of the season.

"I saw strikes and I swung and I got hits," said Freeman matter of factly. "There's not much more into than that. I actually wish we were more efficient, we only got five runs on 14 hits."

Freeman has been on a tear as of late, hitting safely in 20 of his last 21 games since May 19, slashing .384 with 10 runs, seven doubles, three homers and 12 RBI during that span.

Arodys Vizcaíno pitched the ninth for his 11th save of the season.

Despite the loss, the Dodgers have defeated the Braves 11 of their last 15 games at Dodger Stadium dating back to the 2014 season.

Welcome to the Team

After having his contract purchased prior to tonight’s game, Daniel Corcino made his Dodger debut tossing a 1-2-3 ninth inning and made his first big league appearance since Sept. 24, 2014, in which he made the start for the Reds against the Brewers.

The Dodgers today selected the contract of RHP Daniel Corcino from Triple-A Oklahoma City (#56). — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) June 9, 2018

Up Next:

LHP Sean Newcombe goes for his eighth win of the season for the Braves against RHP Ross Stripling for the Dodgers. First pitch is scheduled for 1:10PM PST.

