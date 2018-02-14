2nd 'Charles in Charge' Star Accuses Baio of Abuse

Harvey Weinstein’s ouster from the Weinstein Company in light of multiple sexual misconduct allegations against him is causing thousands of other women to speak up and speak out against powerful abusers in the workplace. (Published Monday, Dec. 11, 2017)

Alexander Polinsky, a star on the 80s sitcom "Charles in Charge," is speaking out Wednesday on what he says was the sexual harassment and abuse he experienced from his co-star Scott Baio.

Speaking at a press conference Wednesday with his attorney Lisa Bloom, Polinsky said Baio cut a hole in his dressing area wall and exposed himself, pulled down his pants on set and also threw a cup of hot tea in his face. Polinsky also claimed Baio spoke to him using gay slurs.

Baio has not specifically responded to Polinsky's claims, but he is scheduled to hold his own press conference later Wednesday, according to a tweet from the actor's official account.

"I've tried my best to let the proper authorities handle this matter. It now seems they want a 'horse & pony' show," Baio wrote.



Polinksy is the second person to accuse Baio of misconduct. Actress Nicole Eggert alleged that Baio abused her while she was underage and starring in "Charles in Charge." She is also represented by Bloom and will join Polinsky at the conference.

Eggert claimed that Baio molested her when she was 14 and he was 25. She also said they had consensual sexual intercourse when she was 17. The age of consent in California is 18, and Baio is 11 years older than Eggert.

Baio denied Eggert's claims of sexual abuse, saying it would have been "absolutely impossible" to molest Eggert on the crowded "Charles" set. He added that the sexual encounter happened when she was of legal age and echoed her description of the encounter as consensual.