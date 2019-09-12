Alex's Lemonade Event to Sweetly Give Back

Alex's Lemonade Stand at 2018 LA Loves Alex's Lemonade at UCLA Royce Quad on September 8, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. The 2019 event will take place on Saturday, Sept. 14. (Photo by Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images for L.A. Loves Alex's Lemonade)

What to Know Saturday, Sept. 14

UCLA's Royce Quad

$225; children under 12 admitted free when accompanied by a ticketed adult

We’re often told that the simplest of acts can have the greatest of impacts, and few stories support this idea as strongly and as sweetly as Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation for Childhood Cancer.

It all began with an idea, when Alex Scott, who had been diagnosed with cancer while still a baby, suggested a kid-cute curbside stand as a way to raise money for those medical professionals who tend to cancer patients. “By the time of her death in 2004, Alex raised $1 million and inspired a legacy of hope and cures for childhood cancer," was the moving result of her efforts.

That legacy will live on at UCLA’s Royce Quad on Saturday, Sept. 14 when L.A. Loves Alex’s Lemonade returns for fundraising, some fun, and, yes, plenty of tart and refreshing beverages, the sips that are synonymous with this important cause.

There shall be food, too, and a cadre of cool chefs will be on the grounds, including Bob Oswaks of Bob’s Well Bread Bakery, Suzanne Goin of The Lucques Group, and Valerie Gordon of Valerie Confections.

Vintners, too, will be pouring wine, so look for Amitie Wines, Pali Wine Co., and Gregory Condes Wines. Cocktail specialists, too, will have the shakers lined up, and the sunshine-ready spirits, too.

As for celebrities expected to be in attendance? Jimmy Kimmy, Timothy Olyphant, Rebecca Metz, and Kate Flannery will be there.

Tickets begin at $225 for the afternoon-long to-do, and a portion is tax-deductible. Have a child who is age 12 or under? They can attend with you for free.

You’ve likely seen an Alex’s Lemonade or two stand pop up around town, and you may have even stopped to purchase a cup.

Continue that good feeling, and that give-back outlook, by calling upon this large-scale happening, one that will serve up citrusy libations, yes, and loads of good for numerous families in our area and beyond.

