Man Arrested After Calling 911 to Say Wife Fell to Her Death From Parking Garage

Police say the couple's young daughter was with them at the parking garage in Alhambra

By Jonathan Gonzalez and Jonathan Lloyd

    Police responded to an Alhambra parking garage Thursday Dec. 14, 2017 after a man reported that his wife fell from its roof.

    A man was arrested Thursday after he called police to report that his wife fell from the roof of a parking garage in Alhambra. 

    The 30-year-old woman, who landed on pavement in an alley, was alive when paramedics arrived, but later died after about 20 minutes of CPR, according to police. Her husband, 55-year-old Russell Errett, had called 911 early Thursday morning.

    He was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder.

    The couple's 3-year-old daughter was with them at the time, police said. Their vehicle was found on the first level of the parking garage. 

    There are at least two security cameras in the alley, police said.

    It was not immediately clear whether Errett has an attorney. 

