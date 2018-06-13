AlienCon Touches Down in Pasadena

David Duchovny, Sean Astin, and several other guest'll look skyward at the three-day convention.

So you've never missed an episode of History's "Ancient Aliens," the multi-season series that ponders the possibility of life on other planets, and whether those interplanetary travelers have visited our own world.

But, sigh. You don't yet own a spaceship that can zoom you to where other show fans might congregate?

No worries: Pasadena is the place to zoom over Father's Day Weekend.

That's where oodles of "Ancient Aliens" fans, as well as those curious sorts who want to ponder what might be out there, will meet up for AlienCon, no spaceship nor anti-gravity suit required.

The three-day Pasadena Convention Center event, which reaches across time/space from June 15 through 17, or at least across vast convention rooms, will include a host of actors famous for roles in iconic TV series and films.

David Duchovy, Sean Astin, Mary McDonnell, Gates McFadden, Mitch Pileggi, and Bill Mumy are just a few of the luminaries set to appear. Also, look for both "Ancient Aliens" contributors, as well as behind-the-scenes honchos, at the convention.

Which all leads to this: Shall there be in-depth discussion about whether beings from distant worlds have been calling upon our planet for a long, long time?

That will be a central focus of the festival, count on it.

There are "over 150 hours of programs, panels, and events..." at AlienCon, so poring over the line-up, and determining what you'd like to see, is essential before traveling whatever great (or close) distance you need to cover to reach Pasadena Convention Center.

An "out-of-this-world marketplace" and areas to stop for a photo or autograph are also included in the cosmic experience.

For tickets, times, and all of the need-to-knows on this galactic gathering, click.

