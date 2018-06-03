 PHOTOS: Spring Wildfire Scorches Brush in Southern Orange County - NBC Southern California
PHOTOS: Spring Wildfire Scorches Brush in Southern Orange County

By Jonathan Lloyd

7 PHOTOS

1 minute ago

A brush fire in Laguna Beach and Aliso Viejo started Saturday June 2, 2018 and forced hundreds of evacuations.

Smoke from the wind-driven Aliso Fire could be seen from around the area. Scroll down for photos.
