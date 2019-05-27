Traffic Backed Up, All NB 5 Freeway Lanes Closed in Castaic Due to Spill - NBC Southern California
Traffic Backed Up, All NB 5 Freeway Lanes Closed in Castaic Due to Spill

By Shahan Ahmed

Published 25 minutes ago | Updated 9 minutes ago

    File Photo: Traffic

    All lanes on the northbound 5 Freeway in Castaic were closed Monday due to a spill and a hazardous materials investigation, authorities said.

    The California Highway Patrol issued a SigAlert at around 3 p.m. for the northbound 5 Freeway, south of Templin Highway. All lanes were blocked for an unknown duration of time, the CHP said.

    Hydrogen peroxide was the hazardous material identified by the CHP. 

    Monday of Memorial Day weekend is one of the busiest travel days of the year, so the closure was affecting traffic and causing serious delays for holiday travelers. Traffic was backed up at least as far back as Valencia as of 3:55 p.m.

