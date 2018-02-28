Amazing Golden Parks: Huell Howser Exhibit to Open

What to Know Sunday, March 4-Sunday, May 13

The Orange County Great Park

Free

Spending some quality time with Huell Howser, the California-loving travel host who produced, and hosted, hundreds of shows for public television over several years?

You can do so via your television set, whenever an episode of "California's Gold" or "Visiting... with Huell Howser" begins. And when there's a full-on marathon of Huell-fantastic television, like there just was on Presidents Day 2018, when KCET featured over seven hours of episodes featuring our national parks and monuments?

That is some magical adventuring, for time spent with Mr. Howser as he heads out on the road, to find what's great about the Golden State, is time that's beyond well-spent.

A big claim, on our part? Perhaps, but consider that you A) learn more about California and B) usually leave feeling gladder thanks to the host's positive outlook.

Now, however, there's a way to find some Howser-esque joy beyond the small screen: The Orange County Great Park will host Golden Parks: Huell Howser, an exhibit that "...highlights the Golden Parks that Huell documented throughout his career and emphasizes their role in cultivating healthy communities."

Admission is free, the Great Park Gallery is the place, the hours are noon to 4 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, and the dates of the exhibit?

It opens on Sunday, March 4 and closes on Sunday, May 13.

Longtime fans of the host, who passed away in 2013, know that they can find the Huell Howser Archives at Chapman University Leatherby Libraries in Fullerton. It is no surprise, then, that the university is a partner on the exhibition.

