Amazon Looking to Hire for 2,000 Positions in Inland Empire — How to Apply

By Heather Navarro

Published 13 minutes ago | Updated 10 minutes ago

    Amazon is looking to hire thousands for its Inland Empire fulfillment centers.

    Moreno Valley, Riverside, Chino, Eastvale, Fontana, Rialto, San Bernardino, and Redlands have open positions.

    The jobs will pay at least $15, with the possibility to earn as much as $16.15 in the Inland Empire locations. 

    Seasonal employees will start at $16.25 in Riverside and Chino.

    The 600,000 square foot Fontana warehouse is already hiring. 

    Rialto, and even larger location, will start recruiting by mid-June.

    For more information, visit the application website here.

