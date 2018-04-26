Amazon will host a hiring event Thursday and Friday to fill positions at new fulfillment center in Riverside and Eastvale.





Where: Amazon Recruiting Office. Look for the green entrance 4950 Goodman Road, Eastvale

When: Thursday, April 26, 1:00 p.m. to 4 p.m. and Friday, April 27, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Note: Bring two forms of ID. Interested candidates can also click here to apply.





Amazon associates in Riverisde pick, pack and ship large customer orders, such as TVs and furniture. In Eastvale, Amazon opened its first robotics Southern California fulfillment center.



