A mother and child who were the subject of an Amber Alert Saturday night were found safe during a traffic stop, according to California Highway Patrol.

Brandon Alexander, 31, is believed to have taken the 15-month-old child, Xavier Alexander, and his mother around 5:45 a.m. Saturday, according to the Upland Police Department.

Alexander has a restraining order against him and is on post-release community supervision for domestic violence, according to a tweet from the department.