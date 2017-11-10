American Indian Arts Marketplace: 200+ Artists

See works from artists representing over 40 tribes at the Autry Museum of the American West on Saturday, Nov. 11 and Sunday, Nov. 12.

Gorgeous and detailed gowns from artist Loren Aragon of Acoma Pueblo.

The silver-stunning, turquoise-laden bracelets of designer Leroy Begay, who creates his jewelry in the Navajo tradition.

And the Hopi kachina carving of Bendrew Atokuku, proud pieces full of history and hue and beauty.

Having the chance to encounter any of these artists, and their wearable, displayable, treasure-able artworks, is a lucky thing, indeed, but when they're headed for the same spot, along with some 200 other Native American artists, you can bet it will be a weekend to remember.

And Saturday, Nov. 11 and Sunday, Nov. 12 will be just such a weekend at The Autry Museum of the American West when the American Indian Arts Marketplace returns. A large assembly of lauded artists hailing from over 40 tribes will display and sell a host of necklaces and paintings and beaded pieces and baskets and photographs and wood carvings, just to start.

Admission is $14, which also allows you to visit the Griffith Park-based museum, too, while you're there.

The marketplace is understandably major — it is, after all, called "(t)he largest Native American arts fair in Southern California — but be sure to make some time to participate in the other events, workshops, and presentations threaded through the weekend.

Native Poetry: "Tending the Fire" includes poetry readings and a book signing on Saturday afternoon. The Native Voices Seventh Annual Short Play Festival: "Seven Generations" takes to the stage on Sunday afternoon.

And a Hoop Dance Workshop with the Goedel Family (Yakama/Tulalip)? Discover more about this ancient form of dance on both Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

There are several other goings-on on both days, so check the full schedule before attending this premier gathering of artists, their works, dancers, filmmakers, and poets, too.

