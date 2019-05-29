'American Ninja Warrior' Kicks Off Season 11 in LA

What to Know Zuri Hall is the new sideline host for ANW.

The Mega Wall is all or nothing.

Season 11 premieres May 29th at 8pm PST.

"American Ninja Warrior" is back and bigger than ever in season 11. Hosts Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbajabiamila will be returning to the show. And Zuri Hall (E!) joins the show as the sideline reporter.

There are some other changes coming in season 11, including the Power Tower. And the Mega Wall is now all or nothing. We caught up with the hosts of ANW and got a peek at the new course during the Los Angeles city qualifying rounds. See what they had to say about what fans can expect this season and what's great about filming at Universal Studios.

Watch the two hour season premiere of "American Ninja Warrior" season 11 May 29th at 8pm PST.