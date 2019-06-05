Kodi Lee became an overnight sensation, making the judges and viewers cry with his performance and his incredible story. Kim Tobin reports for the NBC4 News on Tuesday, June 4, 2019. (Published Tuesday, June 4, 2019)

You saw him wow the crowd on "America's Got Talent."

Southern California musician Kodi Lee, the 22-year-old musical phenom who is blind and has autism, floored the judges with his performance, and likely made you cry in a very public place as you watched the clip on your smartphone.

He landed the golden buzzer moving him straight to the live shows after singing "A Song for You" by Leon Russell.

The gifted singer and piano player from Lake Elsinore stopped by NBCLA's newsroom - much to the excitement of his fans - to discuss the big performance and how it's inspiring people all over the world.

During his first performance, Lee walked on stage, and the judges and crowd had no idea what was coming.

Kodi Lee performs on the "America's Got Talent" premiere.

Photo credit: Trae Patton/NBC

"You put him onstage, and every disability disappears," his mother Tina Lee said.

She says Kodi started singing at 2 years old, and it saved his life. His website bio says he has an "audio photographic memory, in which he can recall music he hears after just one listen."

His inspirational story is making many believe that anything is possible.

"I just want to say that I heard you and I felt you and that was beautiful," judge Julianne Hough said after shedding a tear.

The overnight sensation said he's now saving his voice for the live shows on "America's Got Talent," and he believes he has a real shot to win it.

"I'm a rock star!" he said.