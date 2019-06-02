America's VetDogs Hopes to Raise Awareness in LA

A private residence in Bel Air hosts the kickoff reception for America's VetDogs, in hopes of raising more awarness on the west coast, on Sunday afternoon.

Invitees gather around the pool to hear stories from executives, dog handlers and veterans. Once in a while, a guest drops a bit of finger food on the floor, but unlike the Fido's at most house parties in LA, these pups are too well-behaved to lunge for it.

Pet dogs usually learn common comands like "sit," "lay" and "roll-over," but the training for these service dogs are specifically altered to the needs of their individual owner. These life-saving tasks could include dialing 911, knowing when to cross a busy street or helping a veteran get in and out of their wheelchair.

"On average, it costs about $50,000 to breed, train and place one dog," says John Miller, President and CEO America's VetDogs, "and we don't charge at all for our services."

Any veteran (or person who is visually impaired) gets their dog free of charge, hence their need to seek public donations in order for the organzation to meet it's goals.

The hefty price tag is well worth it, according to one veteran and Purple Heart recipient, HM3 Joseph Worley.

"When you go from being the person everybody comes to for help," says Worley, "and then all of a sudden, you need all the help in the world, it's a very uncomfortable situation."

After his left leg was amputated above the knee, Worley found himself having trouble doing day-to-day tasks. Getting his first service dog completely changed his life for the better. That dog has since retired, and Worley is now aided by his second service dog from America's VetDogs, Galaxie.

"Not only does Galaxie mitigate the physical disability that I have," says Worley, "he takes away a lot of the stress I have as well."

For anyone interested in helping the cause but lacking the financial means to donate, America's VetDogs is actively in need of volunteer "puppy raisers" to socialize soon-to-be service dogs during the first year of their lives.

Also on hand at the party is NBCLA's "puppy with a purpose," Zuma. You can follow Zuma's journey of becoming a service dog here.

If you are a veteran that wants to apply for assistance from a dog, or are interested in volutneering your time for the cause, visit America's vetDogs.