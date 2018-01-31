An Eerie New Tavern Bubbles in Buena Park

Been hankering to hang out at a cozy bar and eatery that's "...reminiscent of a traditional pub and old study"? You're in luck, and no spell-casting is required, for a venue that looks as though it has been around a few centuries has just sprung up, with style and a dash of spookiness, in Buena Park. It's The Cauldron Spirits and Brews, and it is across Beach Boulevard from Knott's Berry Farm. The Cauldron's Executive Chef, Lara Hannemann, once served as a Creative Director at Knott's Berry Farm, and while the new tavern and the historic theme park aren't related, those who love atmospheric theming may find themselves calling upon both while in Buena Park.



The tavern's theming includes "...enchanted décor, ornately framed vintage illustrations of witches and cats, flickering lights, and more," plus "wooden beams, potions, 17th-century relics and a familiar magical white owl." The most enchanting tidbit found in the tavern's book of spells? This isn't a Halloween-only pop-up, but a year-round addition to the Orange County dining scene. Do note that the hours for The Cauldron, which officially opened as January 2018 closed, are 2 to 2, as in p.m. to a.m., Wednesdays through Sundays.