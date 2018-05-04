An Iconic Coffee-Roasting Family's DTLA Flagship

The perfect cup of java? Everyone is pretty subjective about what steamy sips they prefer, and why they prefer them. Some bean buffs prefer a darker roast, some go to the blonder side of the bag aisle, and others just like a coffee-drinking experience that is of superior quality, with beans that have been sustainably sourced.



But all coffee mavens can agree that a wonderful back story to their cup, with a strong family spirit, only enhances the flavor, mouth-feel, and general experience. F. Gaviña & Sons, Inc. has been around for nearly a century and a half, both as a growing enterprise and as roasters, too, and the family's fine coffee-making traditions continue at Don Francisco Coffee Cafe Cubana in DTLA.



The coffee house and eatery debuted in 2017, with Lisette Gaviña Lopez, a fourth-generation roaster, helping to "bring life to the cafe" while overseeing the creating of the company's stellar coffee. Peek inside the downtown shop and eatery created by a "coffee dynasty family," a family that's marking 50 years of roasting beans in Southern California.