Anaheim Police Reportedly Involved in Shooting in Irvine

An officer-involved shooting was reported Tuesday after a pursuit in Irvine, according to the Anaheim Police Department.

Anaheim police opened fire on a man wanted for assault with a deadly weapon after he led them on a pursuit. The chase ended just before 10:40 p.m. at the Jamboree Road exit off the southbound 405 Freeway when the man crashed his vehicle into a center divider. He footbailed and ran towards a Marriott Hotel, where officers opened fire.

The driver was taken to the hospital in unknown condition. No officers were injured in the shooting.

The hotel was placed under lockdown while officials searched for a potential second suspect.