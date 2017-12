The city of Anaheim brought together nearly 30 non-profit groups to help the vast number of homeless people in massive homeless encampment along a stretch of the Santa Ana River. Vikki Vargas reports for the NBC4 News at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 19, 207. (Published 11 minutes ago)

