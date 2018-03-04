And The Oscar Goes To: 2018 Academy Award Winners List - NBC Southern California
And The Oscar Goes To: 2018 Academy Award Winners List

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 1 minute ago

    Best Moments from the 2018 Oscars

    Best Supporting Actress - Allison Janney "I, Tonya"

    Best Supporting Actor - Sam Rockwell "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

    Makeup and Hairstyling - "The Darkest Hour"

    Costume Design - "Phantom Thread"

    The Best of the 2018 Oscars Red Carpet

    Documentary Feature - "Icarus"

    Sound Editing - "Dunkirk"

    Sound Mixing - "Dunkirk" 

    Production Design  - "The Shape of Water"

    Best Foreign Language Film - "A Fantastic Woman"

    Short Film, Animated - "Dear Basketball"

    Oscar Accountants Talk Mistake Protocols Before Show

    Animated Feature - Coco"

    Visual Effects - "Blade Runner 2049"

    Fim Editing - "Dunkirk" 

    Documentary Short Subject - "Heaven is a Traffic Jam on the 405"

      

