On the 103rd anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, thousands of Angelenos marched near Hollywood Boulevard in a sea of blue, red and orange flags, donning black shirts that read "Our wounds are still open."

The genocide began in 1915 and resulted in the deaths of as many as 1.5 million Armenians. Turkey has denied it occurred.

Participants called on the U.S. government to officially recognize the Armenian genocide. Organized by the Unified Young Armenians and the Armenian Genocide Committee in two separate rallies, marchers embarked on a circular route that began near Little Armenia and ended at the Turkish Consulate.



Take a look at the thousands of marchers who waved flags and signs to denounce the Armenian genocide.