Angels Part Ways With Brad Ausmus After One Season as Manager

The Angels finished the season with a 72-90 record, losing the final game of the season Sunday

By Jonathan Lloyd

Published 37 minutes ago | Updated 14 minutes ago

    The Los Angeles Angels have parted ways with Brad Ausmus after one season as the team's manager.

    The Angels announced the decision in a tweet Monday morning. The team did not immediately name a replacement. 

    "I want to thank Brad for his hard work and dedication to this organization over the last two seasons as both a special assistant and field manaager," said general manager Billy Eppler. "He navigated this franchise through one of its most difficult seasons with class and professionalism." 

    The Angels finished the season with a 72-90 record, losing the final game of the season Sunday, 8-5, to the Houston Astros.

    Ausmus, 50, replaced Mike Scioscia. The Angels' season was marred by the July death of pitcher Tyler Skaggs in a Texas hotel room.

