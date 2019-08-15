We'd call this purchase a home run.

Los Angeles Angels star center fielder Mike Trout just bought a three-story Newport Beach mansion for $9.15 million.

The "breathtaking estate" boasts six bedrooms and eight bathrooms, along with views of the ocean, harbor, city lights, Catalina and Palos Verdes.

"French doors lead to a private backyard oasis including covered lanai for outdoor living, BBQ, private pool and spa," according to the online listing. There's also a built-in dog bath.

The elevator services all three levels providing access to the entire property, which is conveniently located about 20 miles from Angel Stadium in Anaheim.

The big purchase comes just months after Trout signed a historic 12-year contract with the Angels in March. The $426 million deal was the biggest deal any professional athlete has ever signed.

Take a look around Trout's "iconic" Newport Beach home.